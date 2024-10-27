News & Insights

DataDot Technology Unveils Annual Financial Performance

October 27, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Datadot Technology Limited (AU:DDT) has released an update.

DataDot Technology Limited has released its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending June 2024, providing a detailed overview of its financial performance. The report includes consolidated financial statements, showcasing the company’s profit, cash flow, and overall financial position. This comprehensive financial disclosure is crucial for investors and stakeholders interested in understanding the company’s market standing and future prospects.

