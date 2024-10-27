News & Insights

DataDot Technology Highlights Corporate Governance Practices

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Datadot Technology Limited (AU:DDT) has released an update.

DataDot Technology Limited has made its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024 available on its website, detailing compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company emphasizes transparency by outlining the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, along with processes for appointing directors. Investors can access this information to understand the company’s governance practices and how they align with industry standards.

