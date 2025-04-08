Datadog's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $188,500 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,139,534.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $95.0 for Datadog during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.6 $5.45 $5.6 $90.00 $571.9K 728 1.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.35 $5.35 $5.35 $90.00 $105.3K 728 1.4K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $90.00 $95.4K 728 1.2K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $91.00 $86.0K 110 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.8 $6.65 $7.8 $95.00 $85.8K 1.8K 140

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Datadog

With a volume of 496,249, the price of DDOG is up 3.74% at $91.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $120. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Datadog with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

