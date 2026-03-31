Datadog's Expanding Portfolio Drives ARR: More Upside Ahead?

Datadog’s DDOG prospects are benefiting from its growing footprint across infrastructure monitoring, APM and log management, as customers are adopting the cloud, AI and modern technologies. Infrastructure monitoring currently contributes more than $1.6 billion in annual recurring revenues (ARR). Log Management is now more than $1 billion in ARR and continues to grow rapidly with Flex Logs, which is nearing $100 million in ARR. DDOG’s end-to-end suite of APM and DEM products has crossed $1 billion in ARR.



DDOG’s expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. In March 2026, the company launched a new Model Context Protocol server designed to give AI agents secure, real-time access to unified observability data, a move that extends its platform into the fast-growing agentic AI infrastructure space. Datadog recently introduced Bits AI Security Analyst, an AI-powered agent integrated into its Cloud SIEM platform. This tool automates end-to-end security investigations, reduces investigation time from hours to approximately 30 seconds, delivers accurate, fully explained decisions and mimics a senior SOC analyst at machine speed.



Portfolio strength is driving clientele. Datadog ended fourth-quarter 2025 with about 4,310 customers with an ARR of $100,000 or more, up from about 3,610 a year ago. These customers generated about 90% of the company’s ARR. DDOG ended fourth-quarter 2025 with about 32,700 customers, up from about 30,000 a year ago. The enterprise opportunity appears particularly underpenetrated for Datadog. As of December 2025, 48% of the Fortune 500 are Datadog customers, yet the median ARR for those accounts remains below half a million dollars — pointing to substantial room for expansion within existing relationships.



AI-native customer momentum remains a distinct tailwind. Datadog counts 14 of the top 20 AI-native companies as customers, with approximately 650 firms in this cohort growing at rates that significantly outpace the rest of the business. Product stickiness is strengthening alongside this AI traction. At quarter-end, 84% of customers used two or more products, 55% used four or more, and 9% used 10 or more, up from 6% a year earlier. These factors bode well for DDOG’s top-line growth, which is expected to be between 25% and 26% for the first quarter of 2026.

DDOG Faces Stiff Competition

Datadog faces stiff competition from the likes of International Business Machines IBM and Microsoft MSFT.



IBM, through its Instana platform, competes directly in enterprise-grade monitoring, leveraging its deep IT relationships to challenge Datadog in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company is positioning itself as an enterprise AI platform provider, not just a model builder. AI Security is not an add-on but is built into IBM’s core strategy. The backbone of AI security is data security, and IBM emphasizes this strongly, ensuring that AI models access the right data in a secure, controlled way.



Microsoft benefits from an expanding portfolio. The company unveiled Microsoft 365 E7 in early 2026, integrating Microsoft 365 E5, Copilot, Entra Suite and Agent 365 into a unified, agentic AI-driven enterprise suite, set for broader availability by April 2026. Microsoft is positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, embedding AI across its security products, cloud and enterprise workflows. The company’s sovereign cloud enhancements allow regulated industries to run large AI models even in fully disconnected environments, opening a sizable addressable market in government, defense and finance.

DDOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Datadog have plunged 14.8% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 11.5%.

DDOG Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Datadog is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 9.58 compared with the broader sector’s multiple of 5.48, suggesting a stretched valuation. DDOG carries a Value Score of F.

DDOG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a 3.4% increase from 2025’s reported figure.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Datadog currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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