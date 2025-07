(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Datadog Inc. (DDOG) will replace Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 9. S&P 500 constituent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) acquired Juniper Networks on July 2.

