Datadog Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $330,294, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $713,228.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $125.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 1202.86 with a total volume of 784.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.95 $9.8 $9.9 $110.00 $396.0K 1.2K 400 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.12 $0.88 $0.94 $95.00 $271.0K 1.0K 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.85 $14.25 $14.85 $100.00 $102.4K 120 70 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.1 $18.05 $18.1 $125.00 $72.4K 192 80 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.25 $18.2 $18.25 $125.00 $71.1K 192 39

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Datadog With a trading volume of 1,172,747, the price of DDOG is up by 0.15%, reaching $109.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

