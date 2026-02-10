Datadog, Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $46.57 million

The company's earnings came in at $46.57 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $45.59 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.43 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.2% to $953.19 million from $737.73 million last year.

Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.57 Mln. vs. $45.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $953.19 Mln vs. $737.73 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.49 To $ 0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 951 M To $ 961 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.