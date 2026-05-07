Datadog, Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.57 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $24.64 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Datadog, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.15 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.0% to $1.066 billion from $761.55 million last year.

Datadog, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.57 Mln. vs. $24.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.066 Bln vs. $761.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.57 To $ 0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.07 B To $ 1.08 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.36 To $ 2.44 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.30 B To $ 4.34 B

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