Datadog (DDOG) to Launch Datadog Certification Program

Datadog DDOG recently announced the launch of the Datadog Certification Program that will help developers to enhance their observability skills.



The program offers these professionals a path to build and demonstrate their knowledge of both Datadog’s platform and the industry’s best practices, and also allows partners to showcase their Datadog competency to potential customers.



The launch includes three certifications, the Datadog Fundamentals for beginners, Log Management Fundamentals and APM & Distributed Tracing Fundamentals, which require six months of experience with the Datadog platform.



These certifications will validate the practiced competency of cloud professionals in monitoring with Datadog and signal peers and employers that they have proficiency in the industry’s leading observability platform and have demonstrated the ability to apply that knowledge.

Datadog’s Strong Product Line to Aid Top-Line Growth

The company’s third-quarter 2022 revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $410-$414 million, which implies 52% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. These programs are expected to be beneficial for professionals as Datadog sees continued momentum of cloud migration and digital transformation projects.



It had about 21,200 customers in second-quarter 2022, almost 30% up on a year-over-year basis.



The three pillars of observability, which are infrastructure, APM and Log Management, have shown positive growth in the recent quarter. The APM suite and Log Management now exceed $0.750 billion of annual recurring revenues.



Additionally, it has also launched Datadog Observability Pipelines, through which, customers can control their cost and volume of data, pick up all data sources from their destination, standardize and improve on data quality, and redact sensitive data to help maintain compliance.



Datadog signed a seven-figure upsell with a multi-national media company that has aggressive expansion plans for a streaming service, including in international markets, and a global service and audit company that is going through a large-scale digital transformation, including migration from on-premises data centers to multiple clouds, and Azure.



Datadog is also organizing Dash 2022, a user conference in October at the Javits Center in New York City. This is an occasion for them to showcase the latest product innovations and organize an investor meeting.

Datadog Faces Stiff Competition in the Cloud Computing Industry

Shares of Datadog, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have declined 47.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology Sector's decline of 32.8%. It faces stiff competition from Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Azure, Amazon's AMZN AWS and Alphabet's GOOGL Google Cloud.



Microsoft shares have declined 26.7% year to date. Microsoft has doubled down on the cloud computing opportunity as Azure increased availability in more than 60 regions globally. In the fourth quarter of 2022 cloud services’ revenues surged 40% year over year that was driven by robust growth in consumption-based business.



Amazon’s shares have declined 27.9% year to date. Amazon is the leading provider of cloud infrastructure as a service to enterprise customers and is gaining momentum with customers including Boeing, Geisinger, British Telecom, Jefferies, Meta, Roche, adidas and many more.



Alphabet’s shares have declined 30% in the same time frame. The company’s cloud services have been growing investments in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics and AI and are expanding its footprint worldwide as it recently opened four new cloud regions which are located in Warsaw (Poland), Delhi (India), Melbourne (Australia) and Toronto (Canada).



Datadog is suffering from cost escalations in the form of research and development (R&D), sales and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses that are expected to hurt its bottom line.



However, the company is positive about its investments in R&D, sales and marketing and is expecting a future pay-off.







