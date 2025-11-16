Datadog (DDOG) Price Target Increased by 27.75% to 216.59

The average one-year price target for Datadog (NasdaqGS:DDOG) has been revised to $216.59 / share. This is an increase of 27.75% from the prior estimate of $169.54 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $132.58 to a high of $267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.07% from the latest reported closing price of $185.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.38%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 340,225K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,467K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,032K shares , representing an increase of 55.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,413K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,957K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 64.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,756K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 23.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,858K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,828K shares , representing an increase of 34.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 22.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,079K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,360K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 63.23% over the last quarter.

