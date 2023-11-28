Datadog (DDOG) Enhances Security Support for AWS Serverless

Datadog DDOG announced that it has increased security and observability assistance for Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services’ (“AWS") serverless applications utilizing Lambda and Step Functions. Unveiled at AWS re:Invent, the new features enable users to identify security threats, assess state machine performance and monitor OpenTelemetry-instrumented services.



Datadog has enhanced its support for AWS serverless applications, addressing the unique challenges associated with these applications that eliminate the need for managing infrastructure components. The expanded capabilities include W3C Trace Context Propagation, allowing teams to view comprehensive distributed traces across various OpenTelemetry-instrumented services for improved issue troubleshooting.



Additionally, developers can now utilize vendor-neutral code instrumentation for custom OpenTelemetry spans in Node.JS and Python runtimes. Datadog introduces threat detection for AWS Lambda functions, enabling DevOps and security engineers to identify and safeguard against attacks targeting these applications. In public beta, there's an open-source vulnerability detection feature that provides the real-time assessment of vulnerabilities in third-party libraries within AWS Lambda applications.



Furthermore, DDOG introduces AWS Step Function Execution Visualization, offering a visual representation of execution paths for easier troubleshooting and anomaly identification within Step Functions.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 52.3% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's fall of 45.7% due to constant innovation by Datadog.

Datadog’s New Security Features to Aid Customer Growth

Datadog has incorporated identity, vulnerability and application-level insights into its Security Inbox, offering engineers a consolidated view to enhance security posture without added complexity. These additions empower developers and security teams to address security issues proactively, moving cloud security further into the software development lifecycle.



The Security Inbox now provides a unified perspective on critical issues for DevOps and security teams, spanning cloud accounts, Kubernetes clusters, containers and applications. With the introduced features, Datadog facilitates the early detection and resolution of identity and access-related risks through the general availability of its Cloud Infrastructure and Entitlement Management.



These new features are expected to aid DDOG’s customer growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s 2023 customers is pegged at 27,931, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $2.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.69%.



Datadog faces tough competition from giants like Palo Alto Networks PANW and Broadcom's AVGO VMware in the cloud security market.



Palo Alto Networks is recognized for its extensive range of cybersecurity products safeguarding against cyber threats. This commitment to comprehensive security extends to its cloud security offerings, notably exemplified in Prisma Cloud. Prisma Cloud offers robust features for workload security management. Tailored solutions from the company are crafted to offer enhanced visibility and control over applications, users and content, ultimately mitigating the risk of potential data breaches.



VMware stands out as a prominent supplier of virtualization and cloud computing solutions, and it has capitalized on this position to curate a notable suite of cloud security solutions aimed at safeguarding organizational data and infrastructure in the cloud. Utilizing its global network of Secure Access Service Edge points of presence, VMW ensures security and performance alignment for cloud applications and workloads.

