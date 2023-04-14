Datadog (DDOG) Announces Bottomline as a Partner Network Member

Datadog DDOG recently announced that it has integrated Bottomline in its Marketplace. Datadog, a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, has added value by integrating Bottomline to provide financial technology to its Marketplace.



Datadog consolidates traces, logs and metrics to help firms boost cloud environment, track potential problems and provide excellent digital experiences to its customers. Datadog Marketplace is a meeting point for customers and unique technology integrations that enable flexibility and customization.



Bottomline’s Record & Replay is an award-winning monitoring solution that helps financial institutes and organizations defend against threats from external and internal users of the system. The solution’s security records user behavior across the organization in real time protecting against data leakage and threats. Record & Replay is now available to Datadog customers, helping them monitor 3270/5250 mainframe users by network traffic.



The integration in Datadog’s Marketplace differentiates Bottomline as a Datadog Partner Network member. Bottomline will also help customers evaluate and integrate its technology at various levels productively.

Datadog Faces Stiff Competition in Application Development

Datadog helps to monitor cloud-scale applications to provide monitoring of services, tools and databases by a SaaS-based data analytic platform.



It has a market share of 1.37% in the application development market, which is one of the lowest in the market. Datadog recently launched a Marketplace to compete with its competitors.



This Marketplace is a platform where Datadog Technology Partners list its software for Datadog users. Some of the prominent partners include rapdev, BigPanda, ozcode and many more.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $2.08 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.36%.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 49.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 8.2% in the same period.



Datadog faces competition from giants like Adobe ADBE, Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and JIRA Software owned by Atlassian TEAM.



Adobe helps enterprises creating creative software and multimedia. It recently expanded to create digital marketing software also. It is a market leader in application development market with a market share of 64.23%.



Microsoft Azure helps businesses enable critical applications with higher performance-price ratio on the service platforms on a pay-as-you-go basis. It has the second highest market share of 14.87% in the application development market.



Atlassian’s JIRA Software helps organizations track and organize issues, follow team activities and assign work. It is a tracker for team planning and building new products. It has a market share of 4.85% in the application development market.



