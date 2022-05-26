Datadog (DDOG) Accomplishes AWS Education Competent Status

Datadog DDOG recently achieved Amazon AMZN Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status.



The recognition proves that Datadog has demonstrated technical proficiency and success in building solutions that support customers’ critical workloads in K-12 primary/secondary, higher education, research and publishing sectors.



Amazon Web Services’ established AWS Competency Program to help customers identify technology and consulting partners with experience and deep industry expertise.



Achieving the AWS Education Competency status proves that Datadog has earned its place within the AWS Partner Network. The event confirms that Datadog’s specialized solutions align with AWS architectural practices and support the academic experiences of learners and teachers and the operational needs of administrators.



To receive the recognition, Datadog underwent an assessment based on its solutions’ performance, reliability and security, thus validating its deep AWS expertise.



Receiving this designation is expected to help the company boost customer growth in the education market in the near term as its real-time monitoring solutions help maintain uptime for educational institutions.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Datadog’s Education Monitoring Solutions to Aid Prospects

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students around the globe became distant from their classrooms. Though initially unprepared, schools and universities all over the world began unearthing opportunities to deliver superior digital learning experiences to students. But there are several challenges to delivering virtual smart classroom learning experiences using the existing network and IT infrastructure.



To cater to real-time solutions and deal with the mission-critical workloads of educational institutions, Datadog has been upgrading its educational monitoring solutions. As educational enterprises rapidly migrate to digitization and the cloud, the company is witnessing robust demand for its network performance and infrastructure monitoring solutions.



Per a Research and Market report, the global digital education content market is expected to reach $108 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.11%. The K-12 education segment is anticipated to grow at 12.6%, reaching $61.1 billion by 2026. The higher education segment is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 9.8%.



With the effort to modernize the learning environment, institutions and administrators face the challenge of safely replacing legacy systems and learning to manage new, highly-distributed infrastructure at scale.



This is where Datadog’s real-time monitoring solutions come in. The solutions unify data from legacy and cloud-based systems, allowing educational enterprises to monitor every stage of their digital transformation.



Owing to the visibility of these solutions, institutions can improve the speed and reliability of their devices. It also enables them to deliver a better experience to the learners, educators and administrators, while simultaneously keeping their IT costs minimal and reducing risks.



Datadog platform also implements various security measures like encrypting data with Transport Layer Security (TLS) and HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) and automatically scanning logs to discover, classify and protect sensitive student information.



The company gains from the growing demand for its infrastructure cloud services. In June, the company expanded its Watchdog AI capabilities to include Root Cause Analysis and Log Anomaly Detection, which helps detect network and data issues across infrastructure and services. Growth in usage from existing customers, as they continued on their cloud migration and digital transformation journeys, continues to benefit the company.



DDOG’s focus on growing partnerships has increased the visibility of its cloud solutions among consumers, which contributes to its business growth and customer base.



Earlier this year, Datadog was chosen as a Microsoft MSFT partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework.



Per the Datadog-Microsoft partnership, Datadog will integrate its monitoring and security capabilities with Azure’s full suite of services, thus helping organizations accelerate their cloud adoption process.



In the present situation, organizations across industries, from education to retail, need to embrace digital conversion soon. As a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, Datadog has a strategic advantage and anticipates witnessing robust growth in the ongoing fiscal year.

Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider

Currently, Datadog has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)



Datadog’s shares are down 50.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s fall of 51.1% and the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 31%.



A better-ranked stock in the Zacks Computer & Technology sector is Ceridian HCM CDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CDAY has plunged 47.6% year to date.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.