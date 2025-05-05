Markets
DDOG

Datadog Announces Acquisition Of Eppo

May 05, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) announced it has acquired Eppo, a feature flagging and experimentation platform. With the acquisition, Datadog creates a full end-to-end product analytics solution on one platform. Eppo will tightly integrate with Datadogs existing Product Analytics suite. Eppo will continue supporting existing customers and bringing on new customers as part of Eppo by Datadog.

Chetan Sharma, founder and CEO of Eppo, said: "With Datadog, we are uniting product analytics, feature management, AI and experimentation capabilities for businesses to reduce risk, learn quickly and ship high-quality products."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DDOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.