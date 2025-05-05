Datadog Announces Acquisition Of Eppo

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) announced it has acquired Eppo, a feature flagging and experimentation platform. With the acquisition, Datadog creates a full end-to-end product analytics solution on one platform. Eppo will tightly integrate with Datadogs existing Product Analytics suite. Eppo will continue supporting existing customers and bringing on new customers as part of Eppo by Datadog.

Chetan Sharma, founder and CEO of Eppo, said: "With Datadog, we are uniting product analytics, feature management, AI and experimentation capabilities for businesses to reduce risk, learn quickly and ship high-quality products."

