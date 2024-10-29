Data#3 Limited Unveils Leadership Changes and New Auditor

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting highlighted significant leadership changes, with Brad Colledge succeeding Laurence Baynham as CEO, ensuring a smooth transition. The company remains committed to sustainable growth and has recommended appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as new auditors, emphasizing good governance practices. The Board expressed gratitude to outgoing directors for their contributions, underscoring a strong focus on strategic continuity.

For further insights into AU:DTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.