Data#3 Limited Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Data#3 Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Mark Esler. The appointment of a new auditor and the renewal of the long-term incentive plan were also carried, reflecting strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

