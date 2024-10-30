News & Insights

Data#3 Limited Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

October 30, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw shareholders approve several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Mark Esler. The appointment of a new auditor and the renewal of the long-term incentive plan were also carried, reflecting strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

