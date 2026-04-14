Data Storage Corporation Profit Advances In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Data Storage Corporation (DTST) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $19.20 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $0.52 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.38 million from $1.22 million last year.

Data Storage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.20 Mln. vs. $0.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.64 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.38 Mln vs. $1.22 Mln last year.

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