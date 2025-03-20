Data Storage Corporation to Present at iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025

Data Storage Corporation will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference on March 25, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Data Storage Corporation (DSC), a prominent provider of multi-cloud hosting and managed cloud services, announced its participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 on March 25-26, 2025. CEO Chuck Piluso and CFO Chris Panagiotakos will present on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET, discussing DSC's strategy and growth in cloud hosting, along with its partnerships with major cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The presentation will be available via live webcast, with a replay following the event. Attendees can also schedule one-on-one meetings with DSC management for deeper insights. DSC specializes in data migration, ensuring secure transitions to cloud systems, and supports a range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, leveraging its robust CloudFirst platform.

Potential Positives

Management will present at a prominent investment conference, providing a platform to showcase the company's growth strategy and market opportunities.

The participation in the conference highlights Data Storage Corporation's commitment to engaging with investors and broadening its visibility in the financial community.

Insights into DSC’s partnerships with major cloud providers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) may enhance investor confidence in its innovation and competitive position in the market.

The announcement underlines the company's expertise in multi-cloud hosting and IT modernization, reinforcing its leadership in a rapidly growing industry.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements may create uncertainty about the company's future performance and could deter potential investors seeking stable, predictable growth.

The press release highlights potential risks associated with the company's ability to grow its presence in Europe, which may concern investors about geographic expansion challenges.

Emphasizing the reliance on large partnerships (AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud) might raise concerns about the company's autonomy and potential vulnerabilities in its business model.

FAQ

What is the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025?

The iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 is an event where investors can learn about innovative companies like Data Storage Corporation.

When will Data Storage Corporation present at the conference?

Data Storage Corporation will present on March 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET during the conference.

How can investors access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52117, and a replay will be available afterward.

What services does Data Storage Corporation offer?

Data Storage Corporation offers multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation.

How can one schedule a one-on-one meeting with Data Storage Corporation?

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, visit the conference website at https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home to register.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DTST Insider Trading Activity

$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,577 shares for an estimated $22,179 .

. CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,069 shares for an estimated $16,505 .

. HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,926 shares for an estimated $15,673 .

. THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,966 shares for an estimated $11,996.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MELVILLE, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, that integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today announced that its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025 being held March 25 and 26, 2025.







Why Investors Should Tune In:









Gain insight into DSC’s expanding footprint in cloud hosting and IT modernization.



Gain insight into DSC’s expanding footprint in cloud hosting and IT modernization.



Learn about the Company’s scalable, secure, and high-performance cloud solutions.



Learn about the Company’s scalable, secure, and high-performance cloud solutions.



Understand how DSC leverages partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to drive innovation.











Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, and Chris Panagiotakos, CFO of Data Storage Corporation, will be presenting at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 25, sharing insights into DSC’s business strategy, growth trajectory, and market opportunities. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on March 26. The live webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at



https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52117



, and a replay will be accessible afterward. The presentation will also be available on the company’s website under the "News & Events" tab,



https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar



.





For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Data Storage Corporation, please visit the conference website at:



https://www.iaccessalpha.com/home



.







About Data Storage Corporation







Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DTST provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.





Through its CloudFirst platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DTST delivers high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.





With data centers supporting cloud platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, DTST provides mission-critical cloud services to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.





As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.





For more information, please visit



www.dtst.com



or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.







Safe Harbor Provision









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020









DTST@crescendo-ir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.