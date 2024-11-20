News & Insights

Data Security Startup Cyera More Than Doubles Value To $3B In 7 Months

November 20, 2024

Written by Chris Metinko for Crunchbase ->

After raising $300 million in April, data security startup Cyera closed another $300 million windfall at more than twice its previous valuation.The New York-based company announced a $300 million Series D led by Accel and Sapphire Ventures at a $3 billion valuation. Just seven months ago, Cyera raised a $300 million Series C led by Coatue at a $1.4 billion valuation. That round nearly tripled the startup’s valuation from its $100 million Series B in June 2023 that valued it at $500 million. Founded in 2021, Cyera has raised $760 million to date, per the company.Sequoia Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Coatue and Georgian also participated in the new round announced Wednesday.

Cyber and AI

While a cybersecurity company, Cyera is certainly riding the AI wave. The startup has an AI-powered data security platform that helps security teams at companies understand what data they have and how it’s used, as well as how to secure it across a complex digital landscape. Of course, the reliance on data has only become stronger as companies drive AI initiatives.Cyera also uses AI in its platform to assess risks a companies’ data represents regarding security, privacy and regulatory compliance.“Data security has become the top priority for businesses as they navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving data landscape shaped by the rise of AI,” said co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev in a release. “This funding enables us to continue accelerating platform development, attracting world-class talent in R&D, sales, and marketing, and strategically acquiring solutions that align with our vision for the future of data security."Cyera’s round is one of the biggest in cyber this year and the largest since secure content company Kiteworks raised a $456 million round from Insight Partners and Sixth Street.

