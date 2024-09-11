Data Center REIT ETF (DTCR) Hit a 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF DTCR is probably on the radar. The exchange traded fund (ETF) just hit a 52-week high and is up 41% from its 52-week low price of $11.86/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DTCR ETF in Focus

The underlying Solactive Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure Index seeks to provide exposure to companies that have business operations in the fields of data centers, cellular towers and digital infrastructure hardware. The product charges 50 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The demand for data center REITs has increased in recent years, thanks to the rapid growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and heavy reliance on digital infrastructure. Data center REITs, which own and manage facilities that house servers and networking equipment, are positioned to take advantage of the digital transformation. Plus, high probability of a Fed rate cut this month is a plus for the segment.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, DTCR ETF it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 27.45 (per barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

