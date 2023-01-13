DASTY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DASTY (Symbol: DASTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.83, changing hands as high as $38.90 per share. DASTY shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DASTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DASTY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.12 per share, with $52.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.90.

