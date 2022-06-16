Dassault Systèmes Says On Trajectory To Achieve 2024 Non-IFRS EPS Objective

Markets

(RTTNews) - Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY.PK), a French software maker, said Thursday that it is on the trajectory to achieve its 2024 non-IFRS earnings per share objective and is well positioned to capitalize on significant long-term growth opportunities.

The company is on the trajectory to achieve its 2024 earnings per share target of 1.20 euros.

The company noted that it is confident in its ability to continue to strengthen its robust business model, which provides close to 80% recurring revenue, and to execute successfully against the significant opportunities before it.

