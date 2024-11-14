News & Insights

Stocks

Dashan Education Partners for AI Social Network Launch

November 14, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dashan Education Holdings Limited (HK:9986) has released an update.

Dashan Education Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic collaboration with Photons Powering Technology Group to launch a groundbreaking AI-driven social networking platform called ViVi.AI. This venture, backed by a new project company named Resonance AI Social Network International Co., will leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence and Web3.0 technologies, with Dashan Education holding a majority stake. This move is expected to open up new business and investment opportunities for the company, enhancing its growth trajectory.

For further insights into HK:9986 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.