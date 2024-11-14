Dashan Education Partners for AI Social Network Launch

Dashan Education Holdings Limited (HK:9986) has released an update.

Dashan Education Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic collaboration with Photons Powering Technology Group to launch a groundbreaking AI-driven social networking platform called ViVi.AI. This venture, backed by a new project company named Resonance AI Social Network International Co., will leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence and Web3.0 technologies, with Dashan Education holding a majority stake. This move is expected to open up new business and investment opportunities for the company, enhancing its growth trajectory.

