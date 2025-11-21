DASH vs. AMZN: Which E-Commerce Delivery Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

DoorDash DASH and Amazon AMZN are major players in the on-demand delivery and e-commerce space. While DASH leads in food delivery and local commerce, AMZN leverages its massive e-commerce platform and Prime ecosystem to expand into same-day grocery and meal delivery.



Per the Grand View Research report, the global same-day delivery market size was valued at $9.90 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach $29.82 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2025 to 2030. Both DoorDash and Amazon are likely to benefit from the significant growth opportunity highlighted by the rapid pace of growth.



DoorDash or Amazon — Which of these e-commerce delivery stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for DASH Stock

DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that further solidifies its position among other on-demand delivery platforms. Its focus on local commerce also positions it as a key player in the broader on-demand delivery ecosystem. This has boosted DoorDash’s total orders and marketplace GOV.



In the third quarter of 2025, total orders increased 21% year over year to 776 million. Marketplace GOV increased 25% year over year to $25 billion, reflecting strong demand across platforms.



The company’s expanding partner base, which includes Family Dollar, Old Navy, Waymo, Kroger, McDonald’s, and Ace Hardware, has acted as a catalyst for growth, significantly broadening DoorDash’s reach and enhancing its service offerings.



DoorDash recently partnered with Old Navy to offer on-demand delivery of apparel nationwide. Shoppers can now quickly get family favorites like denim, activewear, and holiday Jingle Jammies. This partnership boosts Old Navy’s omnichannel reach while DoorDash’s growing retail delivery momentum.

The Case for AMZN Stock

Amazon’s Prime membership program is a cornerstone of its delivery ecosystem, offering unparalleled convenience and speed to millions of customers worldwide. Prime members benefit from fast and free delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery, which have become increasingly faster over the years. In 2025, Amazon is on track to deliver at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally, with innovations like three-hour delivery rolling out in select U.S. cities.



The company is also expanding its reach into rural areas, committing more than $4 billion to enhance its rural delivery network across the United States. This initiative has already increased the number of rural communities with access to same-day and next-day delivery by 60%, with plans to expand further by the end of the year.



Amazon is expanding its footprint in on-demand delivery by integrating fresh groceries into its same-day delivery offerings. Customers in more than 1,000 cities can now order perishable items like milk and eggs alongside electronics and household goods, all delivered within hours. This service is set to reach 2,300 cities by the end of 2025.

Price Performance and Valuation of DASH and AMZN

In the year-to-date period, DASH shares have rallied 8.4%, underperforming AMZN shares, which have risen 9.4%. The outperformance of Amazon can be attributed to its improved delivery speeds, expanding AWS generative AI services and increased customer engagement through innovations like Alexa+.



Despite DoorDash's expanding portfolio and partner base, extensive competition in its largest segment and local food delivery logistics posed a risk. The market is highly fragmented, and the company is constantly struggling for market share with other local food delivery logistics platforms.

DASH and AMZN Stock Performance



DASH and AMZN shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F and C, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales, DASH shares are trading at 4.63X, higher than AMZN’s 2.96X.

Price/Sales (F12M)



How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for DASH & AMZN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.25 per share, which has declined 9.2% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 675.86% increase year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.17 per share, which has increased 4.5% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 29.66% increase year over year.

DASH’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with an average surprise of 10.68%. AMZN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.47%. AMZN’s average surprise is higher than that of DASH.

Conclusion

While both DoorDash and Amazon stand to benefit from the booming e-commerce and delivery market, Amazon offers greater upside potential with a strong global presence, growing Prime momentum, increasing efforts toward gaining strong traction among small and medium businesses, and significantly higher earnings momentum compared to DoorDash.



DoorDash’s strong order growth, expanding partnerships, and portfolio have been noteworthy. However, intense competition, along with a fragmented market, could pressure margins.



Currently, Amazon has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), making the stock a stronger pick than DoorDash, which has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



