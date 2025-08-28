DASH vs. AMZN: Which Delivery Giant Stock Has the Edge Right Now?

DoorDash DASH and Amazon AMZN are major players in the on-demand delivery and e-commerce space, competing to capture market share in food, grocery, and same-day delivery services. While DASH dominates food delivery with its restaurant partnerships and expanding grocery delivery services, AMZN leverages its massive e-commerce platform and Prime ecosystem to expand into same-day grocery and meal delivery.



Per the Mordor intelligence report, the global same-day delivery market size is estimated at $32.44 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $54.80 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. Both DoorDash and Amazon are likely to benefit from the significant growth opportunity highlighted by the rapid pace of growth.



DoorDash or Amazon — Which of these delivery giant stocks has the greater upside potential? Let’s find out.

The Case for DASH Stock

DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that further solidifies its position among other on-demand delivery platforms.



Building on this momentum, DoorDash partnered with retailers, such as CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe's Markets, Pruett's Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til to expand its reach and offerings on the DoorDash Marketplace for consumers in various regions.



In May 2025, DoorDash announced that nearly 260 Northeast Grocery stores, including Price Chopper, Market 32, and Tops Friendly Markets, are now available on its app for on-demand grocery delivery. These partnerships boost DoorDash’s total orders and marketplace GOV.



In the second quarter of 2025, total orders increased 20% year over year to 761 million, whereas Marketplace GOV increased 23% year over year to $24.2 billion.

The Case for AMZN Stock

Amazon’s Prime membership program is a cornerstone of its delivery ecosystem, offering unparalleled convenience and speed to millions of customers worldwide. In the second quarter of 2025, Amazon set a global speed record for Prime deliveries, with 30% more items delivered same day or next day compared to the previous year.



The company also delivered its biggest Prime Day ever, with record seller performance and customer savings, and is extending Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to tens of millions of U.S. customers across 4,000+ communities by year-end 2025.



Amazon’s grocery initiatives are primarily through its Perishables Pilot program, which is part of its broader delivery ecosystem. This program allows customers to order perishables alongside other items for same-day delivery from Amazon’s same-day fulfillment nodes. The program has seen strong adoption, with 75% of customers being first-time shoppers for perishables and 20% of customers returning multiple times within their first month.



Further expanding its reach, Amazon recently announced a major grocery expansion, allowing customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns to order fresh groceries with Same-Day Delivery orders, with plans to expand to over 2,300 by year-end.

Price Performance and Valuation of DASH and AMZN

In the year-to-date period, DASH shares have rallied 46.5%, outperforming AMZN shares, which have risen 4.5%. The outperformance in DASH can be attributed to strong order growth and rising Marketplace GOV, along with enhanced logistics efficiency and a growing contribution from advertising.



Amazon is benefiting from improved delivery speeds, expanding AWS generative AI services, and increased customer engagement through innovations like Alexa+ and Prime Day. However, the company is being hurt by macroeconomic uncertainties, stiff competition, and tariff headwinds, which is a concern.

DASH and AMZN Stock Performance



DASH and AMZN shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F and D.



In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales, DASH shares are trading at 7.05X, higher than AMZN’s 3.24X.

DASH and AMZN Valuation



How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for DASH & AMZN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, which has increased 10.6% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 724.14% increase year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.73 per share, which has increased 6.1% over the past 30 days. This indicates a 21.70% increase year over year.

DASH’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing it once, with an average surprise of 35.69%. AMZN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.98%. However, DASH’s average surprise is higher than that of AMZN.

Conclusion

While both DoorDash and Amazon stand to benefit from the booming e-commerce and delivery market, DASH offers greater upside potential with its strong order growth, rapid expansion in grocery delivery, and significantly higher earnings momentum compared to Amazon.



Amazon’s strong global presence, growing Prime momentum, and increasing efforts toward gaining strong traction among small and medium businesses are likely to drive its financial performance in the days ahead. However, geopolitical tensions, foreign exchange headwinds, inflation, interest rates, and regional labor market constraints are concerning.



DoorDash and Amazon carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

