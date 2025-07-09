$DASH stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DASH stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $676,360,963 of trading volume.

$DASH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DASH (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DASH stock page ):

$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 228 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 228 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 275,801 shares for an estimated $55,299,578 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 234,038 shares for an estimated $47,678,892 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 212,458 shares for an estimated $39,617,975 .

. TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 102,513 shares for an estimated $23,263,315 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 63,004 shares for an estimated $12,710,802 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,733 shares for an estimated $8,113,518 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 26,584 shares for an estimated $5,295,288 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $1,884,279 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,798 shares for an estimated $1,312,287 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,932 shares for an estimated $651,826.

$DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

$DASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$DASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $239.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $265.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $280.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $260.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/12/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

