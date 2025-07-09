$DASH stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DASH stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $676,360,963 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DASH (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DASH stock page):
$DASH Insider Trading Activity
$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 228 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 228 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 275,801 shares for an estimated $55,299,578.
- STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 234,038 shares for an estimated $47,678,892.
- ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 212,458 shares for an estimated $39,617,975.
- TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 102,513 shares for an estimated $23,263,315.
- RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 63,004 shares for an estimated $12,710,802.
- TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,733 shares for an estimated $8,113,518.
- KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 26,584 shares for an estimated $5,295,288.
- GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $1,884,279.
- SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,798 shares for an estimated $1,312,287.
- ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,932 shares for an estimated $651,826.
$DASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 566 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,073,882 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,475,663,413
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,750,816 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,616,640
- STATE STREET CORP added 6,306,269 shares (+82.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,152,596,785
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,467,265 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $816,482,024
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,169,221 shares (+69.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,238,522
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,091,355 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $565,006,953
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,609,946 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $477,019,830
$DASH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.
$DASH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
$DASH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $239.0 on 07/07/2025
- Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $265.0 on 07/01/2025
- Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $280.0 on 06/30/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 06/25/2025
- Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $260.0 on 06/23/2025
- Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/12/2025
- Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $245.0 on 06/12/2025
