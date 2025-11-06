DASH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $222.77, changing hands as low as $198.59 per share. DoorDash Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DASH's low point in its 52 week range is $155.43 per share, with $285.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.66. The DASH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

