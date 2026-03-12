DASH Gains From Robust Marketplace GOV: More Upside Ahead?

DoorDash DASH is benefiting from the robust growth in its Marketplace GOV, driven by strong demand across platforms. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Marketplace GOV increased 39% year over year to $29.7 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%.



One of the key drivers of DoorDash’s robust GOV is its focus on expanding its marketplace offerings. The company has been actively investing in fulfillment services, such as DashMart, which provides same-day delivery for groceries and convenience items. This expansion into adjacent categories, including retail and grocery, has allowed DoorDash to capture a larger share of consumer spending. The company is positioning itself as a leader in the on-demand delivery space by offering a seamless shopping experience and competitive delivery speeds.



DoorDash’s partnerships with major retailers and restaurants have further bolstered its marketplace GOV. The company’s expanding partner base, which includes OpenAI, Old Navy, Family Dollar, Waymo, Kroger, McDonald’s and Ace Hardware, has acted as a catalyst for growth, significantly broadening DoorDash’s reach and enhancing its service offerings.



DoorDash is poised for further upside as it continues to expand its marketplace and enhance its services. For the first quarter of 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $31.0-$31.8 billion.

DoorDash Faces Rising Competition

DoorDash is constantly battling for market share with other local food delivery logistics platforms such as Uber Technologies UBER, online delivery platform Uber Eats, and Amazon AMZN. As competition intensifies, companies are seeking new ways to differentiate themselves and expand their market presence.



Amazon’s Prime membership program is a cornerstone of its delivery ecosystem, offering unparalleled convenience and speed to millions of customers worldwide. Prime members benefit from fast and free delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery, which have become increasingly faster over the years. Amazon has achieved record-fast delivery speeds for Prime members globally, with nearly 70% more items delivered same-day in the United States in 2025 compared to the previous year. This includes expanding same-day delivery to rural areas, doubling the number of customers receiving same-day delivery in these regions.



Uber Technologies is benefiting from the boom in its Delivery business through its online delivery platform Uber Eats. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Uber Technologies’ Delivery segment revenues increased 30% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a constant currency basis to $4.89 billion. Gross bookings from the Delivery segment rose 26% year over year on both a reported and constant currency basis to $25.43 billion.

DASH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

DoorDash’s shares have plunged 34.3% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s rise of 23.9% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 3.5%.

DASH Stock's Performance



DoorDash shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, DASH is trading at 56.4X, higher than the Internet - Services industry’s 25.7X.

DASH's Valuation



For the first quarter of 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a 35.9% decrease over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year decrease of 6.82%.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and Consensus

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-chart

DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

