DASH Benefits From Robust E-Commerce Growth: More Upside Ahead?

DoorDash DASH is benefiting from the growing consumer demand for e-commerce and local delivery services, which has led to a significant uptick in its e-commerce growth.



The company’s efforts to expand its e-commerce capabilities, particularly through initiatives like DashMart Fulfillment Services, have been a key catalyst. This service aims to provide customers with faster delivery times and access to a broader range of products, including groceries and household essentials, at competitive prices.



One of the major contributors to DoorDash’s e-commerce growth is its expansion into new verticals, such as grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail. The company has been adding top grocers like Kroger and local grocery stores to its platform, solidifying its position as a leader in order volume and customer acquisition in the grocery delivery space.



DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that cements its position further among other on-demand delivery platforms. This has boosted DoorDash’s total orders and marketplace GOV. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total orders increased 32% year over year to 903 million. Marketplace GOV increased 39% year over year to $29.7 billion.



As DASH keeps improving and investing in its platform, Marketplace GOV will remain a key growth driver of its financial performance. For the first quarter of 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $31-$31.8 billion.

DoorDash Faces Rising Competition

DoorDash faces stiff competition from the likes of Shopify SHOP and Amazon AMZN. Both Shopify and Amazon are expanding their presence in e-commerce.



Shopify is benefiting from robust growth in its merchant base. Merchant solutions revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.89 billion and accounted for 78.8% of Shopify’s total revenues. New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Campaigns, Shop Pay, Shop App, Shopify Product Network, Sidekick AI assistant and SimGym are helping SHOP win merchants regularly.



Amazon is benefiting from its strategic initiatives to expand its footprint in the e-commerce space by focusing on enhancing customer experience, increasing product offerings and improving delivery speed. The company added more than 400 new beauty brands in 2025, including popular names like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Charlotte Tilbury. Amazon also introduced new fashion brands such as Nike, Michael Kors, and The North Face, catering to diverse customer preferences.

DASH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

DoorDash’s shares have plunged 41% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s appreciation of 17.6% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 1.6%.

DASH Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio, DASH is trading at 50.97, higher than the Internet - Services industry’s 24.79X.

DASH Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, indicating a 1.91% decrease over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 20.19%.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and Consensus

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.