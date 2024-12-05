Dart Mining Acquires Triumph Gold Project

Dart Mining NL (AU:DTM) has released an update.

Dart Mining NL has completed the acquisition of the Triumph Gold Project from Sunshine Metals Limited, paying $950,000 in cash and issuing 83,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares, making Sunshine a 13.93% shareholder in Dart. This strategic transaction allows Sunshine to concentrate on its Ravenswood Consolidated Project while maintaining an interest in Triumph’s development. The sale is seen as mutually beneficial, enabling both companies to focus on their core projects and growth opportunities.

