DARLING INGREDIENTS Earnings Results: $DAR Reports Quarterly Earnings

DARLING INGREDIENTS ($DAR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,417,690,000, missing estimates of $1,466,104,344 by $-48,414,344.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DAR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DARLING INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity
DARLING INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,054.
- PATRICK MCNUTT (EVP Chief Admin Officer) purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $51,805
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DARLING INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,223,765 shares (+59.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,635,107
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,904,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $70,757,396
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,761,248 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,447,975
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,707,686 shares (+1478.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,457,611
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,250,085 shares (+210.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,115,363
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 1,049,551 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,001,315
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,020,681 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,928,505
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
DARLING INGREDIENTS Government Contracts
We have seen $242,000 of award payments to $DAR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BSE SAMPLE COLLECTIONS OFF OF USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093: $132,000
- TASK ORDER FOR BSE SAMPLE COLLECTION AGAINST USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093 FOR KANSAS FACILITY.: $110,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.