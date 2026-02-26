Darling Ingredients (DAR) Price Target Increased by 17.95% to 62.70

The average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) has been revised to $62.70 / share. This is an increase of 17.95% from the prior estimate of $53.16 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.09 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from the latest reported closing price of $53.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 12.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.25%, an increase of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 189,529K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,175K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing an increase of 82.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 542.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,154K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 13.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,091K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,173K shares , representing a decrease of 80.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 87.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,840K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 4,744K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares , representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 46.03% over the last quarter.

