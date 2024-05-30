News & Insights

Darktrace Names Jill Popelka as New COO

May 30, 2024

Darktrace (GB:DARK) has released an update.

Darktrace PLC has announced the appointment of Jill Popelka as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2024, as she steps down from her role as Non-Executive Director. Popelka brings over two decades of experience to the role, including leadership positions at Snap Inc. and SAP SuccessFactors. The company is poised for its next growth phase, leveraging its strengths in AI and cybersecurity.

