DarkPulse CEO Hosts Informative X Spaces Sessions

November 25, 2024 — 02:21 pm EST

An update from DarkPulse ( (DPLS) ) is now available.

Dennis O’Leary, CEO of the Company, hosted two X Spaces sessions in November 2024 to discuss general business updates. These sessions provide summary information meant to complement the company’s SEC filings and other announcements, though not deemed materially significant. The updates are not automatically incorporated into future SEC filings.

