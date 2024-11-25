DarkPulse CEO Hosts Informative X Spaces Sessions

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dennis O’Leary, CEO of the Company, hosted two X Spaces sessions in November 2024 to discuss general business updates. These sessions provide summary information meant to complement the company’s SEC filings and other announcements, though not deemed materially significant. The updates are not automatically incorporated into future SEC filings.

