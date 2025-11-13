DarioHealth Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) announced Loss for third quarter of -$10.47 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$10.47 million, or -$2.96 per share. This compares with -$12.33 million, or -$4.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 32.5% to $5.01 million from $7.42 million last year.

DarioHealth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.47 Mln. vs. -$12.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.96 vs. -$4.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.01 Mln vs. $7.42 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.