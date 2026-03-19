DarioHealth Corp. Full Year Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) reported earnings for full year of $61.73 million

The company's bottom line totaled $61.73 million, or $10.12 per share. This compares with $40.98 million, or $12.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.3% to $22.35 million from $27.04 million last year.

DarioHealth Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.73 Mln. vs. $40.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.12 vs. $12.27 last year. -Revenue: $22.35 Mln vs. $27.04 Mln last year.

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