Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Just Right

It's not a stretch to say that Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE:DRI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Darden Restaurants as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NYSE:DRI Price Based on Past Earnings August 9th 2022

Is There Some Growth For Darden Restaurants?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Darden Restaurants' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 56%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 34% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.5% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.8% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Darden Restaurants is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What We Can Learn From Darden Restaurants' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Darden Restaurants maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Darden Restaurants that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Darden Restaurants' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

