Darden Restaurants Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.74, changing hands as low as $155.18 per share. Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $133.36 per share, with $176.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.58. The DRI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

