Darden Expects FY26 Same-restaurant Sales Growth Of 3.5%-4.3%

December 18, 2025 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) updated its fiscal 2026 financial outlook, which includes a 53rd week. The updated outlook includes the impact of the additional week. Total sales growth is projected in a range of 8.5% to 9.3%, including approximately 2% growth related to the 53rd week. Same-restaurant sales growth is expected in a range of 3.5% to 4.3%. The company expects adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $10.50 to $10.70, including: approximately $0.20 related to the addition of the 53rd week.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $237.4 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $215.7 million, or $1.82 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.08, an increase of 2.5%. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 7.3% to $3.10 billion from $2.89 billion last year. Same-restaurant sales growth for Consolidated Darden was 4.3%, for the quarter.

"The second quarter exceeded our top-line expectations as every segment delivered positive same-restaurant sales," said CEO Rick Cardenas.

Darden's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2026.

Shares of Darden are up 3.9% in pre-market trade to $197.00 on Thursday.

