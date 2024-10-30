DAR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.34, changing hands as high as $41.00 per share. Darling Ingredients Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAR's low point in its 52 week range is $32.67 per share, with $51.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.54.

