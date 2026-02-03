DAQO New Energy Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DAQO New Energy Corp (Symbol: DQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.60, changing hands as low as $23.51 per share. DAQO New Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DQ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.405 per share, with $36.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.51.

