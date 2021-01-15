Markets
Daqo New Energy Says Zero-tolerance Policy Towards Forced Labor -Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Addressing comments in recent third-party research reports and related news media about its exposure to risks relating to forced labor on Friday, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, said it wishes to reiterate that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards forced labor in its own facilities and across its supply chain.

The company clarified that Polysilicon manufacturing is a complicated chemical process which is highly automated, digitalized and technology-intensive. It requires highly trained personnel for its production lines and is not labor-intensive.

