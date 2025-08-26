Daqo New Energy Q2 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) reported Tuesday a net loss attributable to Daqo shareholders of $76.5 million, narrower than $119.8 million in year-ago quarter. Loss per basic American Depositary Share was $1.14, compared to last year's $1.81.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss per basic ADS for the quarter was $0.86, compared to $1.50 last year.

Revenues for the quarter plunged $75.2 million from $219.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the Company said it expects to produce approximately 27,000 MT to 30,000MT of polysilicon during the third quarter and approximately 110,000 MT to 130,000 MT of polysilicon for the full year of 2025, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.

