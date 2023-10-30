Daqo New Energy Gains 14%

News & Insights

October 30, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Monday morning trade, despite lackluster results. The stock has touched a year-to-date low on October 27 and trying for a comeback.

Looking ahead, the company expects higher polysilicon production in the fourth quarter and the full year 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects to produce approximately 59,000 MT to 62,000 MT of polysilicon, higher than the third quarter.

For the full year 2023, the production target is approximately 196,000 MT to 199,000 MT of polysilicon, representing an increase of 46 to 49 percent, compared to 2022.

