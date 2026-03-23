Danone To Acquire Huel To Expand Portfolio In Functional Nutrition Market

(RTTNews) - Danone (BN.PA, DANOY, GPDNF), a food and beverage company that operates in health-focused categories such as essential dairy & plant-based products, waters, and specialised nutrition, announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Huel to expand Danone's nutrition portfolio.

Huel offers a range of products, including powders, ready-to-drink shakes, hot & savoury meals, nutrition bars, supergreens, and functional beverages.

Huel's acquisition will enhance Danone's presence in the functional nutrition market. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

James McMaster, Huel's Chief Executive Officer, stated that with Danone, Huel will now have the infrastructure, distribution and R&D capability to go further, into new markets and to more people, as demand for convenient, complete nutrition continues to grow.

"We look forward to learning from one another and unlocking new opportunities and growth for both businesses," said Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone SA Chief Executive Officer.

In 2025, Danone generated sales of 27.3 billion euros.

DANOY has traded between $14.08 and $18.6 in the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $15.76, down 2.17%.

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