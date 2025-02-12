Danaher's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Danaher. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $644,075, and 3 are calls, amounting to $143,154.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $202.5 to $230.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale trades within a strike price range from $202.5 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.3 $2.7 $2.7 $202.50 $63.4K 79 410 DHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $8.2 $7.8 $8.0 $210.00 $44.8K 246 61 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $31.0 $30.6 $30.87 $230.00 $40.0K 1.6K 103 DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $31.0 $30.6 $30.87 $230.00 $40.0K 1.6K 107 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $30.8 $30.4 $30.6 $230.00 $36.7K 1.6K 674

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Danaher, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,166,471, with DHR's price down by -0.72%, positioned at $200.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Danaher

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $258.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $240. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $277. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $260. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Danaher, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Danaher options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.