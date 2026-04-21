Danaher Increases 2026 Adj. Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Danaher (DHR) increased full year adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance to a range of $8.35 to $8.55 from previous guidance of $8.35 to $8.50. For full year 2026, the company continues to expect that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the 3% to 6% range year-over-year. For the second quarter, the company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $1.029 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $954 million, or $1.32 per share, last year. Excluding items, Danaher reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share for the period. Revenue rose 3.7% to $5.951 billion from $5.741 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Danaher shares are up 1.54 percent to $198.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.