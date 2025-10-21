Danaher Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $908 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $6.053 billion from $5.798 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $908 Mln. vs. $818 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $6.053 Bln vs. $5.798 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 to $7.80

