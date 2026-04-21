Danaher Corp. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.029 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $954 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $5.951 billion from $5.741 billion last year.

Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.029 Bln. vs. $954 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $5.951 Bln vs. $5.741 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.35 To $ 8.55 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 6 %

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