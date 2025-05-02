Dana Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Dana (NYSE:DAN) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.2, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Dana among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $23.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dana's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dana's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dana: A Closer Look

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Dana's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Dana's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, Dana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

